Cuddalore: Shops forcibly sell agri inputs for a urea bag, alleges farmer

CUDDALORE: A farmer from Virudhachalam alleged at a grievance meeting on Friday that some fertiliser shops were demanding that customers buy agricultural inputs worth Rs 10,000 to receive a single bag of urea. The allegation was raised during the monthly grievance redressal meeting held at the Virudhachalam taluk office.

The meeting was chaired by the tahsildar’s personal assistant, Anthony Raj, and attended by officials from the agriculture, horticulture, revenue, rural development and forest departments.

Farmer Thanga Thanavel raised the complaint, stating that the urea shortage was being exploited to impose conditions on sales and sought stern action against those allegedly hoarding fertiliser.

He alleged that some fertiliser shops were demanding that customers buy agricultural inputs worth Rs 10,000 to receive a single bag of urea. He also said the ongoing MGNREGS employment scheme had led to labour shortages in agriculture and requested that scheme workers be temporarily permitted to engage in farm work.

Agriculture department official Venkatesan said the allegation of conditional sales and hoarding would be inspected, and necessary action taken.

Another farmer, Suresh of Vayalur, raised concerns about delays in agricultural jewellery loans due to repeated fingerprint verification issues at banks. Sathukkudal Shaktivel highlighted the poor desilting of lakes and canals and warned of protests in December if no action is taken.

Officials said all grievances would be reviewed.