Cuddalore: Poverty drives woman to sell baby boy for Rs 4.5 lakh; auto driver arrested

CHENNAI: A three-day-old baby boy allegedly sold for Rs 4.5 lakh by his mother, who was struggling with poverty, was rescued by the police from a woman in Cuddalore.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, an auto driver, identified as Zafar Khan (41), who allegedly acted as a middleman in the transaction, has been arrested.
Fatima (30), from Thattanchavadi near Panruti, gave birth to the baby at the Panruti Government Hospital on October 19.
Already having two daughters and living separately from her husband, she was reportedly struggling to raise the children.
Taking advantage of Fatima's financial difficulties, Zafar Khan, an auto driver from Panruti, allegedly persuaded her to sell the baby. Through him, the child was handed over to Renuka Devi of Tiruchy for Rs 4.5 lakh on October 22.
Zafar Khan allegedly took a major portion of the money, leaving Fatima with only a small amount. This led to a dispute between the two.
Fatima later asked Renuka Devi to return the baby. However, Renuka Devi allegedly refused.
Fatima subsequently lodged a complaint at the Panruti police station on October 28. Police registered a case and formed a special team to investigate.
The team went to Tiruchy, rescued the baby from Renuka Devi and safely handed him over to Fatima.
Police have arrested Zafar Khan in connection with the case.