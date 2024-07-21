Cuddalore: Fish prices drop as supply increases; vanjiram rate dips to Rs 800 per kg

CHENNAI: A slight increase in the supply of fish has led to a noticeable decrease in prices in Cuddalore district on Sunday, as per a Thanthi TV report.

Seer fish (Vanjiram), which previously sold for Rs 1,000 per kg, is now available for Rs 800 per kg.

Red snapper (Shankara) and trevally (para), formerly priced at Rs 500 per kg, are now selling for Rs 400 per kg.

Fish that used to cost between Rs 600 and Rs 700 is now priced at Rs 500 per kg.

Additionally, pomfret (vawwal), which sold for Rs 250 per kg, is now being sold for Rs 200 per kg.

Prawns, which were priced between Rs 400 and Rs 500 per kg, are now available for Rs 300 per kg.

Meanwhile, no fishermen ventured out to the seas from the Cuddalore port on Sunday due to a warning about rough seas and inclement weather.

According to a local fisherman, a few powerboat fishers who were already at sea returned to Cuddalore port on Saturday morning.