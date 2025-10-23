Cuddalore court acquits minister Sivasankar, 26 others in 2015 rioting case over sand quarry protest

CUDDALORE: A special court in Cuddalore on Thursday acquitted Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and 26 others in a case linked to a 2015 protest over a sand quarry that turned violent near the border of Cuddalore and Ariyalur districts.

The case stemmed from a protest by residents of Sannasinalloor village in Ariyalur district, who claimed ownership of a government-operated river sand quarry located between Neyvasal in Cuddalore district and Sannasinalloor. The protest, led by Sivasankar, then the MLA for the Kunnam constituency, took place on January 31, 2015, despite prohibitory orders issued by the district administration.

The demonstration reportedly turned violent, and nine police personnel deployed for security were injured after being pelted with stones. Following the incident, Avinangudi police registered a case against 31 people, including Sivasankar, under various charges related to rioting and assault on public servants.

The case was initially heard at the Cuddalore first judicial magistrate court, but was later transferred to the district’s special court for MPs and MLAs. During the proceedings, four of the accused died.

On Thursday, principal district judge Subathradevi delivered the verdict, acquitting Sivasankar and 26 others after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish charges against them.