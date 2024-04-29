Croc attacks aged woman in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: An aged woman was attacked by a crocodile in Ariyalur and the public saved her while the crocodile was rescued by the forest officials on Sunday.

It is said, V Chinnamma, 70, a resident from Nadukanchankollai village in Ariyalur was in the habit of grazing her cattle along the Kollidam banks. On Sunday while Chinnamma was taking the cattle along the Kollidam banks, a crocodile appeared suddenly and attacked her. The mammal had caught her left leg and soon she raised the alarm.

On hearing her scream, the public ran to the spot and rescued Chinnamma from Crocodile and they caught hold of it. After a few minutes of struggle, they pulled out the leg of Chinnamma which had severe injuries.

Soon, they called 108 ambulance service and rushed her to Ariyalur GH where she has been undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be normal.

Meanwhile, on information, the forest officials reached the spot and rescued the crocodile and took it along with them.

The locals said, due to the poor water flow in Kollidam, the crocodiles prowl along the residential areas for food and water. They said that they have been informing the officials about the movements of crocodiles in the Kollidam and appealed to them to ensure safe custody of them and keep them away from human habitat. Public complain that the officials are not taking swift action.