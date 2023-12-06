Criminal defamation case filed by Murasoli against Ramadoss quashed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the criminal defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against PMK founder S Ramadoss for accusing the trust in connection with a panchami land row.

Ramadoss approached the HC seeking to quash the criminal defamation case against him. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan heard the case and quashed the defamation case filed by the Murasoli Trust.

In 2019, Ramadoss raised the issue in a series of posts in his X handle, alleging that Murasoli, the mouthpiece of DMK, was illegally constructed in panchami land, originally assigned for Scheduled Castes.

Aggrieved by the accusation, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, on behalf of Murasoli Trust filed a defamation case against Ramadoss in Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate court, for his alleged statement on the X platform, accusing the trust.

Subsequently, Ramadoss moved the HC seeking to quash the defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust as the case is politically motivated. After the perusal of the contention submitted by Ramadoss, the judge quashed the defamation case.