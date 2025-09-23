Cracks in DMK alliance as Cong seeking equal no of seats & share in power, claims EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said cracks have begun to surface in the DMK and Congress alliance over issues of seat sharing and forming a coalition government after the 2026 assembly polls.

“The Congress functionaries are demanding an equal share of seats to contest and also insist on a coalition government after the 2026 Assembly polls. Cracks have begun to appear, and the DMK alliance camp may get empty soon. How many days will the DMK alone loot?” he said, while campaigning in the Nilgiris.

Hitting out at the poor financial situation of Tamil Nadu, the Leader of the Opposition said the DMK government has borrowed Rs 4.38 lakh crores over the last four years, despite not implementing any major projects.

“Tamil Nadu tops in borrowings, and it’s the only achievement of Chief Minister MK Stalin. By the end of five years, the state’s borrowings would have reached Rs 5.38 lakh crore. Over the last 73 years till 2021, the State had borrowed only Rs 5.18 lakh crore, whereas the DMK surpassed it without implementing any significant projects,” he said.

While recalling Stalin's promise to improve the financial situation once the DMK comes to power, Palaniswami said that an expert committee formed to reduce spending and improve fiscal discipline had, instead, only increased borrowings. “Ultimately, the people are going to be burdened with taxes,” he said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s claim of having fulfilled 90 per cent of the 525 poll promises, the AIADMK leader said the DMK’s lifetime is only for another seven months, and it’s not possible to solve the issues by then.

“It’s a drama enacted by Stalin,” he said, referring to the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme launched by the government.

Palaniswami promised to appeal in court against the e-pass system, which restricts the number of vehicles entering the Nilgiris, in a bid to protect the livelihoods of people dependent on the tourism sector and provide a subsidy of Rs 2 per kilogram of green tea leaves. He also criticised Stalin’s foreign visit, alleging that Stalin did not go to Germany to attract investments, but rather to make investments for himself.