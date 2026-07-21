CPM's P Shanmugam demands arrest of all officials linked to Rs 100-crore Palani temple land fraud

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary P Shanmugam on Monday demanded the arrest of all officials allegedly involved in the Rs 100-crore Palani temple land fraud, saying those responsible should be brought before the law irrespective of their position.
The case relates to the alleged fraudulent registration of a 1.40-acre property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple Trust, which had been functioning as a parking facility for devotees before it was allegedly registered in favour of private individuals for just Rs 2 crore.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Shanmugam said the investigation should be carried out impartially and all those connected with the alleged fraud should face legal action.
Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam alleged that officials from top to bottom were involved in the fraudulent registration of the temple property. "No matter how influential they are, everyone connected with the case should be arrested, prosecuted and punished," he said.
He alleged that the accused had suppressed details of earlier cases instead of placing them before the court, thereby facilitating the fraudulent registration of the land.
According to him, the manner in which the registration was carried out made it one of the biggest land scams reported in Tamil Nadu.
Welcoming the transfer of the case to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), the CPM leader said the probe should be conducted independently without any interference.
He, however, said there was no information at present to suggest the direct involvement of the State government or ministers. "We do not believe that the government or ministers are directly linked to this fraud because no such information has emerged so far. The available information points to officials in the Registration Department carrying out the registrations by using their own hand-picked personnel. Action should be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation," he reiterated.
The CPM State secretary also added that HR&CE Minister Ramesh was personally monitoring the issue and had initiated stringent measures regarding the case.
The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent registration of 1.40 acres of land belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple Trust in Palani, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore. The property, which had been used as a parking lot for devotees visiting the Palani Murugan Temple, was allegedly registered in favour of private individuals for Rs 2 crore.
Following a complaint by the temple administration, police registered a case against several persons, including Joint-II Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court later declared the registration null and void, after which the case was transferred to the CB-CID.
The investigating agency has since questioned several temple and revenue officials, collected digital records and CCTV footage from the Sub-Registrar's office, and is continuing its probe. Investigators are also expected to question the buyers and sellers involved in the transaction, while officials have indicated that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.