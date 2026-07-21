CPM's P Shanmugam demands arrest of all officials linked to Rs 100-crore Palani temple land fraud

Officials at every level must be held accountable

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam alleged that officials from top to bottom were involved in the fraudulent registration of the temple property. "No matter how influential they are, everyone connected with the case should be arrested, prosecuted and punished," he said.

He alleged that the accused had suppressed details of earlier cases instead of placing them before the court, thereby facilitating the fraudulent registration of the land.

According to him, the manner in which the registration was carried out made it one of the biggest land scams reported in Tamil Nadu.