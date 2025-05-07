CPM welcomes Marx statue at Connemara Library entrance

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday welcomed Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement that a statue of German philosopher and revolutionary thinker Karl Marx will be installed at the entrance of the Connemara Public Library in Chennai.

In a social media post, he said he had personally raised the suggestion with the Chief Minister during a meeting on April 30, asking whether a location had been finalised for the statue. "The Chief Minister responded that a decision had been made to place the statue facing Anna Salai at Nandanam College."

“He told me that since it's near their office, they could even walk to it. I then expressed that Comrade Karl Marx spent a significant part of his life in libraries. Hence, placing the statue at the internationally renowned Connemara Library would be more appropriate,” Shanmugam noted.

The Chief Minister responded by acknowledging that obtaining permission for that location would be difficult, as the library has a separate governing committee, and court restrictions are in place concerning installations on Anna Salai and Marina Beach Road.

Despite these challenges, on the occasion of Karl Marx’s birth anniversary on May 5, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the process of installing a Marx statue at the entrance of Connemara Library has commenced.

He expressed happiness and welcomed the move. “Inspiring the younger generation and working class to learn Marxist philosophy will help refine the ideology further. We shall strive to create an exploitation-free society,” Shanmugam concluded.

Chief Minister Stalin officially announced in the Assembly on April 3 that a statue would be installed, ahead of the CPM’s All India Party Congress at Madurai, following the Marxist party’s request.