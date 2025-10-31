CPM, VCK leaders slam PM Modi’s remarks alleging attacks on Biharis in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Leaders of the CPM and VCK on Thursday strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement during the Bihar election campaign that Biharis were being attacked in Tamil Nadu, calling it a baseless and divisive claim aimed at inciting hatred for electoral gains.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the Prime Minister’s statement was a “shameless lie filtered through the political sieve of deception.” He said that by spreading falsehoods, the Prime Minister was not only attempting to sow communal discord but was also undermining the livelihood and dignity of Bihari migrant workers. “The workers should realise that the Prime Minister himself is shovelling mud on their employment opportunities and daily bread,” he added.

VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu recalled that during the Odisha election campaign in May 2024, both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had accused Tamils of stealing the key to the Puri Jagannath temple. “Now, during the Bihar campaign, he has branded Tamils as rowdies who assault Biharis. Can he show a single instance of such an attack? Has any Bihari made such a complaint?” he asked.

He charged that the BJP under Modi had degenerated into a party that thrives on malicious lies for votes. “After fuelling hatred against Muslims, the BJP is now trying to spread hatred against Tamils. People of Tamil Nadu will never tolerate it. It is shameful that someone holding the highest constitutional office speaks so irresponsibly,” he said, adding that citizens across India had begun to see “Modi and the BJP as a national embarrassment.”