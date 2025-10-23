CPM urges crop damage survey, compensation for affected farmers in TN

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a comprehensive survey to assess crop damage caused by the recent spell of heavy rain across several districts in the State.

In a statement, he said that continuous rainfall over the past few days had inundated low-lying areas, severely affecting the public and causing extensive agricultural losses. Despite precautionary measures taken by the State administration, farmers have suffered heavy financial setbacks, losing their standing crops.

Thousands of acres of kuruvai paddy in Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, and Cuddalore districts could not be harvested due to waterlogging.

The samba cultivation, which was to follow, is also likely to be affected as fields remain submerged. In addition, crops such as pearl millet, tapioca, maize, banana, and flower plants have suffered considerable damage in several districts.

The party emphasised the need for the State government to immediately order a crop damage enumeration and provide compensation to affected farmers, instilling confidence that the administration stands with them in this crisis.

It pointed out that kuruvai cultivation had been taken up on a larger scale this year, and urged the government to make emergency arrangements to safeguard the procured paddy bags from rain damage. Adequate and permanent storage facilities should be planned, it said, adding that compensation should also be provided for paddy bags damaged during procurement.

CPM condemns Centre for not relaxing moisture norms

The CPM also condemned the Union BJP government for not permitting the procurement of paddy with up to 22 per cent moisture content, as requested by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The party said that given the persistent rains, higher moisture levels in harvested paddy were unavoidable.

“By delaying approval, the Union government has caused hardship to thousands of farmers,” the statement said, urging the Centre to immediately allow procurement of paddy with up to 22 per cent moisture content.