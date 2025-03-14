CPM state secretary Shanmugam demands statue of Karl Marx in Chennai

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce the erection of a statue of Karl Marx, founder of communist ideology, in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Shanmugam said that even 140 years after his death, people across the world praise or talk about Karl Marx. “There are statues for leaders who contributed to the development of Tamil language and Tamil Nadu in Chennai. But, there is no statue of Karl Marx,” the pointed out.

Saying that Friday is the death anniversary of Karl Marx, Shanmugam urged the government to make an announcement on the day for the statue.