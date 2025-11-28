CPM state secretary P Shanmugam welcomes Kerala’s stand against labour codes

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary P. Shanmugam on Friday welcomed Kerala Labour Minister Sivan Kutty’s announcement that the State would not implement the Union government’s four labour codes. In a post on X, Shanmugam said the decision underscored the Left Democratic Front government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to “steal away the rights of labourers” through what he described as draconian labour codes that weaken job security, collective bargaining rights and social protections. In contrast, he said, Kerala’s position demonstrated what a labour-friendly government should look like.

Shanmugam said the CPM would continue to oppose the four labour codes, which he said were designed to “break the backbone of the working class”. He reiterated that the party would intensify efforts to push the Union government to withdraw the codes in the interest of workers across the country.