DMK regime buried Parandur feasibility report, slams CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

"Even after repeated demands from people like us, why was the report of the expert committee kept under wraps?" he asked. Shanmugam alleged that the DMK government had not maintained transparency on the issue. "Is the DMK ready to explain why it was necessary to hide the report?" he asked.

The DMK government had constituted the Machendranathan committee in February 2023 to examine various aspects of the proposed airport, including environmental, hydrogeological and rehabilitation issues. The report was not made public.