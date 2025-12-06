CPM seeks special housing scheme for resettled families in Chennai

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce a special scheme to ensure that all resettled families in Chennai receive housing with adequate living space.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, he said the constitutional values upheld by Ambedkar were under threat and stressed the need for all secular forces to unite to safeguard them. He said the principles of secularism, socialism and democracy were being undermined by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Turning to issues in Tamil Nadu, Shanmugam said the monthly food allowance for students staying in government hostels remained at Rs 1,500, which was insufficient to meet rising costs. He urged the State government to increase the allowance for school and college students.

He said many Scheduled Caste families across the State continued to live without basic facilities while funds earmarked for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were often underutilised and returned unspent. Authorities must ensure that schemes are planned early and executed throughout the year so that full allocations are used, he said.

Shanmugam also expressed concern over the condition of families relocated from central Chennai to Kannagi Nagar. He said families were living in cramped spaces unfit for dignified living and urged the government to address the shortcomings in the resettlement process.