CPM seeks protection for Su Venkatesan amid death threats

CHENNAI: CPM on Wednesday condemned the death threats issued to Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and urged the state government and police to provide him adequate security and take legal action against those responsible.

State secretary P Shanmugam said Venkatesan had posted on social media, warning that communal forces were attempting to turn the Karthigai Deepam issue into a flashpoint and that secular forces must remain vigilant to protect unity. Following this, members of RSS, BJP and Hindu Makkal Katchi had issued threats against him, he said.

According to the CPM, BJP State president Nainar Nagendran, State secretary SG Suryah, Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and district leader Solaikannan were among those who had threatened the MP and circulated defamatory remarks.

He said the threats reflected the growing aggression of communal groups, and attempts were also being made to trigger tensions in Dindigul after Thiruparankundram. He said BJP State secretary SG Suryah had made baseless claims that the Abirami Amman Temple in Dindigul Fort was looted during the rule of Tipu Sultan and had threatened to reinstall the deity.

The CPM urged the State, police and district administration to act vigilantly, prevent such provocations and safeguard communal harmony.