CPM seeks probe into alleged irregularities in Periyar Arivulagam book purchase

Shanmugam said allegations that public money had been squandered through improper procurement were a matter of serious concern. He also alleged that books containing content that did not meet intellectual standards had been produced and stocked in the library, amounting to fraud at the intellectual level.

Questioning the procurement process, he sought details of the committee that recommended books for the library, the basis on which it approved the purchase of allegedly substandard and fictitious books, the officials and others responsible for the irregularities, and the dates on which tenders were floated and purchases made.

The CPM state committee urged the state government to constitute a panel comprising Tamil scholars to examine all books in the library and remove those found to be fake. It also demanded a special investigation team to probe the alleged irregularities and initiate action against everyone responsible.

The party further urged the government to ensure that prescribed rules and guidelines were strictly followed in procuring books for public libraries and that the process was continuously monitored.