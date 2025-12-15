CPM push: Swayam exam centres now in home dists

CHENNAI: CPM Madurai MP Su Venkatesan on Sunday said examination centres allotted in Karnataka for the SWAYAM examination for BEd students had been shifted to candidates' home districts following his intervention.

In a post on social media platform X, he said the National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially allotted centres in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Bengaluru. He had written to the Union Minister seeking relocation of the centres, citing the hardship faced by students.

Subsequently, centres allotted in Mysuru and Mangaluru were cancelled and reassigned to candidates' native districts. Venkatesan said continued representations led to the Bengaluru centres also being shifted on Sunday morning. As a result, students will now write the examination in centres closer to their hometowns, including Kumbakonam. He thanked the Union Minister for the decision.