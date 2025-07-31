CPM MP Su Venkatesan opposes merger of register posts with speed post

CHENNAI: MP of Madurai constituency Su Venkatesan, (CPM) opposed the decision of the Department of Posts to discontinue the register post and merge it with the speed post.

In his social media post, Venkatesan said that the service, which has been in the implementation for 128 years, will be stopped from September. "Minimum charge for registered post is Rs 26 but the minimum charge for speed post is Rs 41. Also, acknowledgement charges for registered and speed posts are Rs 3 and Rs 10 respectively," he added.

Saying that the registered post will be delivered to the person and speed post will be delivered to the address, Venkatesan pointed out charges for registered post will increase based on weight. But, charges for speed post increase based on weight as well as distance.

He alleged that the government has taken the decision to push people towards private courier firms. "The slogan of the India Posts is 'Postal Service, Public Service'. But, the service of Modi is only to corporates," he said.