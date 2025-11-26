CPM MP seeks new trains, MEMU shed, line expansion in south TN

CHENNAI: CPM Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has placed an extensive set of demands for improving railway connectivity in southern Tamil Nadu at a meeting of the Railway Consultative Committee chaired by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a detailed memorandum on Tuesday, he urged the Railway Ministry to sanction a dedicated MEMU maintenance shed for Madurai, citing the growing passenger load driven by the city, making it the commercial, medical and educational hub of southern Tamil Nadu. Although Madurai serves as a divisional headquarters, only five passenger trains operate from the city, compared with more than 20 each in Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchy divisions, he noted.

He sought the introduction of five additional passenger services on routes including Madurai–Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur, Madurai–Thoothukudi, Madurai–Bodinayakkanur–Palani, a MEMU circular service around Madurai, and Madurai–Tiruchy via Manamadurai and Karaikudi. While these were listed as short-term requirements, he stressed that a MEMU shed in Madurai is essential for long-term expansion toward cities such as Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Rameswaram, Dindigul, Palani and Bodinayakkanur.

Venkatesan also requested the early operation of the already approved Rameswaram to Mangaluru Express via Madurai and proposed several new express services, including Madurai to Ahmedabad, Madurai to Shalimar, an Amrit Bharat train from Rameswaram to Srinagar, and tri-weekly services between Madurai and Dibrugarh and between Sengottai and Mumbai.

He further sought the extension of multiple trains, including those from Sriganganagar, Jodhpur, New Jalpaiguri and Tambaram, up to Madurai or Tirunelveli to restore lost northern and eastern connections.

Among new rail line proposals, he urged approval for the Madurai–Melur–Karaikudi–Pudukkottai–Thanjavur line, Madurai–Melur–Tiruchy via Viralimalai, and Madurai to Thondi via Sivaganga, while seeking expedited work on the approved Madurai to Thoothukudi and Erode to Palani routes. He also asked the Railways to accelerate the Thanjavur–Mayiladuthurai–Villupuram line doubling project.

For freight movement, the MP emphasised the need for a RoRo facility in Madurai and a bypass line to ease congestion caused by the heavy movement of goods trains bound for Thoothukudi Port. He also submitted a preliminary plan for a bypass between Sholavandan and Sevvaikkal.