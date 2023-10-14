CPM expresses displeasure over increasing trend of encounter killings in TN

CHENNAI: CPM on Saturday expressed its displeasure over the increasing trend of encounter killings of criminals in recent times in the State and urged the State government to take legal inquiry into such encounters and to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the party's two-day State committee meeting attended by politburo members Prakash Karat and G Ramakrishnan, State Secretary K Balakrishnan, and other leaders.

In the resolution, CPM said that five accused were killed in three encounters since August 1. On August 1, Vinod and Ramesh were killed in an encounter at Guduvancherry, while Vishwa was killed in an encounter at Chokandi near Sriperumbudur on September 16. Pathiban and Muthusaravanan were killed in an encounter at Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district on October 11.

"It is not believable that some of the accused are presented with broken arms, legs, and bones when they are produced in the courts and it is said that they slipped and fell down during the trial," it said, adding that the police and the government should take concrete steps to prevent crime from increasing and create a strong investigative framework.

"Regardless of the heinous crimes committed, the accused crimes should be proved in court and get the punishment according to the law. No way, in a civilised society, the police cannot be allowed to carry out encounter killings with the aim of directly punishing them," it said.

In another resolution, CPM urged the State government to insist the Union government to release funds to pay the wages for the MGNREGA workers who had not received their payment for the last two months.

CPM-affiliated All India Agricultural Workers Union State president M Chinnadurai also met the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Secretary in this regard.