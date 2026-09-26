CPM, CPI back bank staff strike, urge Centre to hold talks

The other demands include filling vacancies, regularising temporary staff, ending outsourcing, providing defined pension benefits and ending discrimination in the name of performance-linked incentives.

Referring to the one-day strike on September 11, Shanmugam said neither the government nor bank managements had initiated talks. An indefinite strike has also been announced from October 26, he said.

Alleging that the government was threatening employees and officers to deter them from joining the strike, Shanmugam urged the Centre to hold talks and reach a settlement.