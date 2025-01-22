CPM condemns murder of elderly Dalit man in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday strongly condemned the murder of Arunachalam, an elderly man belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Arumalaikottai village, Thanjavur district by a casteist youth.

In a statement, he said that 62-year-old Arunachalam was murdered by Vivek, a youth, from his village by stabbing with a beer bottle. The police arrested the accused only after the protest by the relatives and villagers last night, he said.

He urged the state government should provide relief under the Prevention of Atrocities Act without delay.

“The government job should be given to Arunachalam's son Manikandan immediately. The Tasmac shop, which is the cause of such atrocities and law and order problems, should be closed immediately,” he demanded.

The party urged the state government to promptly fulfil the promises made by the RDO and the Deputy Superintendent of Police during the protests held by CPM, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, and VCK.

“It is worrying that such atrocities are continuously taking place in various parts of the state. The government machinery and the police should take prompt action and ensure that the areas where untouchability atrocities and atrocities are prevalent are identified and provide protection to the Scheduled Caste people under the Prevention of Atrocities Act,” he said.