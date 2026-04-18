CPM accuses BJP of shedding crocodile tears over women’s reservation

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday criticised BJP, alleging that its leaders were falsely blaming Opposition parties for stalling women’s reservation.
In a statement, Shanmugam said the Prime Minister and Union Ministers were “lamenting” that Opposition parties had obstructed the implementation of legal reservation for women.
He alleged that BJP and RSS had shown little concern for women and that their claims amounted to “crocodile tears”, which, he said, women across the country had clearly understood.
He questioned whether BJP was genuinely committed to women’s reservation, asking if the party was prepared to implement 33 per cent reservation within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.
He further alleged that BJP was adept at diverting public attention, adding that people were aware of such tactics.