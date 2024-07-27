CPI's Mutharasan urges TN govt to fulfil guest lectures demand for salary hike

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday urged the state government to consider the demands of the guest lecturers at Government Arts and Science Colleges for pay salary hikes.

"We request the government to consider and fulfil the demands of the guest lecturers who are working as lecturers in the Government Arts College. They have been working on low wages for the past 15 years. They are continuously struggling for the implementation of their five-point charter of demands including a salary hike of up to Rs.50000," Mutharasan said in a statement.

He demanded the government fulfil the demands of the guest lecturers who have been working for more than 15 years and have no opportunity to move to other jobs.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Government College Guest Lecturer Progressive Union (TNGLPU) has demanded that the state government revise the wages for 7,360 guest lecturers in 163 government arts and science colleges across the state.

It argues that the current pay scale of Rs 25,000 is insufficient and has called for it to be increased to Rs 50,000 as per the directives of the Madras High Court.