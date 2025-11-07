CPI's call for united fight against EC's 'ploy'

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Friday urged the public to actively participate in the struggle to safeguard voter rights and oppose the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a statement, he said strong opposition to the SIR process has emerged across the 12 states where it has been announced. “The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution opposing it, and most parties in Tamil Nadu have demanded that the ECI suspend the process,” he said.

He added that opposition parties, including the CPI, have asked the ECI to conduct only a summary revision of the 2024 Lok Sabha voter list and use it for the 2026 Assembly elections. Reports from Bihar show that lakhs of voters have been left out, he said, alleging that the move aims to “deprive citizens of their right to vote and benefit the ruling BJP.”