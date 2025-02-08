CPI to burn Union Budget copies today, flagging bias against Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja announced on Friday that the party will launch nationwide protests against the Union Budget from February 14 to 20, followed by a political movement for social justice and equality from March 23 to April 14. As part of the protest, CPI will burn copies of the Budget across the State on Saturday, February 8, to condemn what it calls a ‘complete neglect’ of Tamil Nadu in allocation.

Raja will join the demonstration at Flower Bazaar alongside CPI’s state secretary, R Mutharasan. “The Budget fails to address pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and the falling rupee. It deceives the poor and lacks adequate allocations for rural employment schemes, education, and healthcare,” Raja told reporters. He accused the Narendra Modi-led government of favouring corporate interests, aggressively privatising public sector enterprises, and neglecting fundamental economic concerns. Stressing the need for collective resistance against BJP policies, he called for greater public participation in protests to safeguard democracy and economic justice.

Raja also strongly condemned US President Donald Trump for the inhumane treatment of Indian immigrants, referring to reports of deportees being shackled during flights. Calling Trump’s policies “imperialist madness”, he demanded that the Indian government issue a strong diplomatic condemnation. He also urged India to support the Palestinian cause.