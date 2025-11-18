CPI supports revenue staff stir against rushed-through SIR, says Veerapandian

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Tuesday said his party supported the boycott of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls announced by associations of Revenue Department officials.

In a statement, he said the associations had declared that, from November 18, they would jointly boycott the SIR process, citing inadequate training, insufficient time, a lack of additional posts, and the need for financial allocation. The boycott is expected to see participation from village assistants to tehsildars.

The CPI said the associations' decision reflected the practical difficulties of implementing a rushed SIR exercise. It recalled that during the all-party meeting convened by the Chief Electoral Officer on October 29, a majority of the political parties, 10 of the 12 present, had urged the Election Commission of India not to undertake the intensive revision without adequate preparation, time and training. Most parties had suggested that the SIR could be taken up after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Veerapandian said the Election Commission had nevertheless proceeded with the exercise, which had increased pressure on field-level officials and pushed Revenue Department staff and Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) into protest. He urged the EC and the Chief Election Commissioner to withdraw the SIR and instead carry out the usual summary revision of the electoral roll.

The party’s state executive said the poll panel must take into account the difficulties faced by officials on the ground and immediately revert to the established procedure.