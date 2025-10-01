CPI state secretary Veerapandian slams BJP for using deaths for political gain

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Tuesday accused the BJP of exploiting the Karur stampede for political mileage and said the people of TN would reject such “cheap politics built on tragedy.” He said the BJP had woven a “political conspiracy” around the fledgling TVK to destabilise the political climate.

The decision of BJP MPs to form a separate delegation, despite the State government already appointing a commission of inquiry led by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, raised “serious doubts” about their intent, he added. Deaths cannot become tools for political gain.

The people of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting reply to such opportunistic politics,” he said. Veerapandian criticised what he described as “malicious campaigns on social media” aimed at discrediting the State government. He also held TVK and its organisers responsible for failing to ensure safety at the

September 27 rally.