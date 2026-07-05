CPI seeks President's intervention against Governor over remarks

In a statement, Veerapandian said the Governor's remarks at a book release function held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, where he said people could approach Raj Bhavan to seek solutions to their problems and that those working to address social inequalities could seek assistance from the Governor's office, amounted to an open declaration of running a parallel government against the democratically elected State government.

He alleged that the Governor's actions constituted an overreach of authority and amounted to direct interference in the State government's administration.

Veerapandian urged the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to immediately initiate legal and political measures to prevent what he described as the Governor's abuse of authority.