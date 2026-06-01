CPI seeks action after Sri Lankan Tamil woman killed in car attack

CHENNAI: CPI on Monday (June 1) condemned the killing of an 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil woman, Yansi, who was allegedly run over by a car following a dispute at a private pub at Koyambedu, and termed the incident a challenge to the rule of law.
In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the continuing incidence of crimes in Tamil Nadu, including sexual violence, was deeply shocking. He urged the State government to initiate stringent legal action against those involved in the killing and ensure that the accused receive the maximum punishment through due process of law.
The party also called for a ban on entertainment events conducted in private pubs and demanded the immediate closure of establishments operating without the required government approvals.
Stressing the need to ensure women's safety in workplaces and all public spaces, the CPI urged the government to strengthen the functioning of the police and intelligence wings.
The statement said growing social and economic problems were contributing to an increase in alcohol and drug abuse, sexual violence and other criminal activities. It noted that rising unemployment and the resulting economic hardships were adversely affecting the future of the younger generation.
The party further said that frustration arising from increasingly stressful living conditions, psychological issues, and the lack of adequate recreational and sports facilities were among the factors leading to the growth of violent behaviour.
The CPI urged the Tamil Nadu government to address these underlying issues and work towards progressive social and cultural transformation through reforms in education, arts, literature and cinema.
Calling for a coordinated approach to curb the culture of violence, the party appealed to the State government to take comprehensive measures to prevent such incidents and promote a safer society.