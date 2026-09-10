CPI opposes amendments easing norms for private universities

In a statement, Veerapandian said the amendments would encourage private and foreign universities to establish institutions in Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that the TVK government had already granted permission for the University of Western Australia (UWA) to establish a new international branch campus in Chennai.

He said reservations were not implemented in private universities and warned that the move would therefore affect social justice and students from disadvantaged sections.

Under the amendment, the requirement of 100 acres of contiguous land for establishing a private university has been reduced to 12 acres in the Chennai metropolitan area, 18 acres in other corporations and municipalities, and 25 acres in other areas.