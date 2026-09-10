CPI opposes amendments easing norms for private universities

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Thursday (September 10) opposed the amendments passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly reducing the minimum land and endowment requirements for establishing private universities, calling it an attempt to privatise higher education.
In a statement, Veerapandian said the amendments would encourage private and foreign universities to establish institutions in Tamil Nadu.
He pointed out that the TVK government had already granted permission for the University of Western Australia (UWA) to establish a new international branch campus in Chennai.
He said reservations were not implemented in private universities and warned that the move would therefore affect social justice and students from disadvantaged sections.
Under the amendment, the requirement of 100 acres of contiguous land for establishing a private university has been reduced to 12 acres in the Chennai metropolitan area, 18 acres in other corporations and municipalities, and 25 acres in other areas.
The requirement for a permanent endowment fund for establishing private universities has also been reduced, he said.
Veerapandian alleged that the amendments were aimed at attracting foreign direct investment into higher education.
He said the government should instead establish adequate higher education institutions, colleges and universities based on the number of eligible students, employment opportunities, scientific and technological requirements, economic growth and the need for a multidisciplinary workforce.
Increasing the number of private and foreign universities would lead to the privatisation, commercialisation and corporatisation of education, he said.
He also alleged that under the BJP-led Union government, such a trend could lead to the "saffronisation" of education.
Such a policy would be against the interests of students from disadvantaged sections, Veerapandian said.
He urged the state government to immediately withdraw the legislation, describing it as anti-student.