CPI hails TN govt's initiative to serve senior citizens

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary M Veerapandian on Monday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s new social welfare measures, including the Anbucholai day care centre initiative for senior citizens and the proposed mobile cancer screening units.

He said the Anbucholai drive, announced during the discussion on the current financial year’s budget in the Assembly, would provide a sense of reassurance to senior citizens. In the first phase, 1,250 elderly persons across the State would benefit from the initiative to be launched by the Chief Minister.

Referring to the preventive healthcare programme launched in August, Veerapandian said 8.21 lakh people had undergone key tests related to cardiac, neurological and pulmonary health at 523 weekly medical camps held so far. He noted that, as part of the ongoing effort to prevent cancer, vaccination for girls under 14 and mobile cancer screening units in all 38 districts would be rolled out soon.

He added that the government should also establish special wards to provide continuous medical supervision for terminally ill cancer patients. The CPI state executive welcomed the government’s steps to improve public health and the quality of life in Tamil Nadu.