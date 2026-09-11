CPI calls for stir; CPM seeks all-party meet

CHENNAI: Despite supporting the TVK government from the outside, the CPI has announced it will stage a protest at Pattinapakkam on Saturday against CM Vijay's pet project to construct a new Secretariat complex on the Marina, in the middle of a fishing community, while the CPM has sought an all-party meeting over the issue.
The Left party demanded that the project be scrapped at the present site and an alternative location identified. The protest will be led by CPI south Chennai district secretary SK Siva at 11 am near the Loop Road junction bus terminus at Pattinapakkam. CPI state secretary M Veerapandian will address the protest.
The party has said the proposed project would affect the residential areas and livelihood of fishing communities in the locality. It has demanded that all work related to the project be stopped immediately and a suitable alternative site be selected.
Meanwhile, CPM sought an all-party meeting over the issue. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the government should not rush into a decision on a project intended to serve as a long-term administrative complex. He said fishing villages surrounding the proposed site had already expressed strong opposition.
"Since all major government offices are currently within Chennai, shifting the Secretariat and Assembly outside the city is also not appropriate. The government should convene an all-party meeting and identify a location acceptable to all. Until then, no work should begin at the site currently selected," he said.