CPI calls for stir; CPM seeks all-party meet

The Left party demanded that the project be scrapped at the present site and an alternative location identified. The protest will be led by CPI south Chennai district secretary SK Siva at 11 am near the Loop Road junction bus terminus at Pattinapakkam. CPI state secretary M Veerapandian will address the protest.

The party has said the proposed project would affect the residential areas and livelihood of fishing communities in the locality. It has demanded that all work related to the project be stopped immediately and a suitable alternative site be selected.