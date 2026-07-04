CPI calls for political civility, criticises DMK MLA's remarks and Minister's speech

CHENNAI: CPI on Saturday condemned both the alleged derogatory remarks made by DMK MLA Anita R Radhakrishnan against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the comments of State Minister Aadhav Arjuna, urging political leaders to uphold civility in public life.
In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said Anita R Radhakrishnan, a former Minister and sitting MLA, had made derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister's personal life at a public meeting in Thoothukudi, which deserved strong condemnation.
He said everyone had the democratic right to criticise the government's actions and the policy decisions of political parties, and such criticism strengthened healthy democratic practices. However, discussing the personal lives of political leaders in public and making derogatory remarks crossed the limits of political decency and amounted to a legal violation, he said, adding that it was the government's responsibility to take action in such cases.
At the same time, Veerapandian said the police should have avoided taking the extreme step of forcibly arresting a sitting MLA.
Turning to the ruling party, he also criticised Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna for his remarks at a party meeting referring to the Karur incident, where the Minister reportedly said, "We will not leave the score unsettled."
Such comments were unacceptable and did not be fit the office held by a Minister, Veerapandian said.
He said his party urged all those in public life, irrespective of political affiliation, to preserve political civility and uphold high standards of democratic culture.