CPI calls for political civility, criticises DMK MLA's remarks and Minister's speech

In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said Anita R Radhakrishnan, a former Minister and sitting MLA, had made derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister's personal life at a public meeting in Thoothukudi, which deserved strong condemnation.

He said everyone had the democratic right to criticise the government's actions and the policy decisions of political parties, and such criticism strengthened healthy democratic practices. However, discussing the personal lives of political leaders in public and making derogatory remarks crossed the limits of political decency and amounted to a legal violation, he said, adding that it was the government's responsibility to take action in such cases.