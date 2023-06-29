Court sets Min Ponmudy, wife free in DA case

VELLORE: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his wife were both set free in a disproportionate assets (DA) case by the Vellore principal sessions court on Wednesday.



The case pertains to DVAC officials in Vilupuram filing a case against the minister and his wife, Visalakshi, in 2006, for amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income to the tune of Rs 3.08 crore. The issue pertains to the 1996-2002 period when Ponmudy was the transport minister in the DMK government.



However, feeling that justice would not be served, the case was shifted from the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Villupuram to the Vellore principal district court on November 7, 2022.



Judge Vasanthaleela said the prosecution failed to prove the case against the minister conclusively and dismissed the case.

