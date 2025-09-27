Couple held for killing bus driver

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested a couple for murdering a private bus driver for having an extramarital affair on Friday.

Sources said, Ramesh Kumar (50), a private bus driver from Tiruverumbur had an extramarital affair with Lakshmi (45), the wife of Veeramuthu (52) from the same place.

It is said that Veeramuthu had warned Lakshmi to suspend the affair with Ramesh Kumar, and so she had avoided meeting him. On Thursday night, when Ramesh Kumar came to the house of Veeramuthu, he got into a quarrel with Lakshmi.

Suddenly, Ramesh Kumar assaulted Lakshmi, and soon, Veeramuthu and Lakshmi attacked him and chased him away.

When Ramesh Kumar did not return home even after a long time, his brother-in-law Rohit Sharma went in search of him, and he found Ramesh Kumar lying dead near a railway track with stab injuries.

Soon, he passed on the information to the police, who retrieved the body and sent it to the Thuvakudi GH.

On Friday, the police registered a case and conducted an investigation in which they found that the couple, Veeramuthu and Lakshmi, had murdered him and arrested them. Further investigations are on.