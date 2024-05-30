Couple dies after lorry rams bike near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A couple died after their bike was rammed by a lorry near Chengalpattu on Thursday.

The deceased were Gangadharan (58) and his wife Amulu (53), residents of Ambedkar Nagar near Paalur in Chengalpattu.

On Thursday noon both were travelling towards Chengalpattu from Paalur in a scooter on Walajabad-Chengalpattu Road. Police said a lorry which was out of control rammed into the scooter from behind and on impact with grievous head injury Gangadharan died on the spot.

Amulu was rushed to the Chengalpattu GH but there she died without responding to treatments.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police sent the bodies for post-mortem and police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing.