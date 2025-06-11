Couple arrested for chain snatching in Pammal

CHENNAI: Police arrested a couple who attempted to snatch a gold chain from a woman in Pammal on Tuesday night.

Bhavani (53) of BV Nagar in Palavanthangal was returning home after her evening walk in the nearby park. Around 7.30 pm, when Bhavani was on the Nanganallur 5th Main Road, a couple on a bike wearing helmets attempted to snatch her gold chain.

Bhavani fought back and shouted for help, and soon, the duo pushed her down on the road and escaped. Later, a complaint was filed at the Palavanthangal police station.

With the help of CCTV footage, cops identified the snatchers as Antony Raj (22) of Kamarajapuram in Pammal and his wife Maria Sumithra (24).

On Tuesday, both were arrested, remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.