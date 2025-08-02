Counselling key to stop suicides: TN Minister Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: A day after the suicide of a class 12 student at Tiruchy Government Model School, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi made a surprise visit to the school on Friday and interacted with the students and asked them to study confidently to fulfil their life’s ambition.

The minister ordered officials to organise counselling camps for students to prevent incidents of suicide on campuses. He ordered them to get expert help to ensure the mental health of the wards. Such camps should be conducted at least once a month, he said after interacting with officials and teachers.

The minister also visited the school's canteen and inspected the food served there. He asked students whether they were satisfied with the quality of the food. He examined the kitchen and asked the staff about the menu, and inquired about the response from the students.

Interacting with the students, the minister asked them to help one another and build confidence among themselves. He expressed that he was distraught over the death of the student in the school hostel and asked the students to interact with their friends when they are anxious. He also asked the students to think about their friends and parents and concentrate on their studies. “Just think about your parents before doing anything. Think about your future, prepare for the examination, and make use of the facilities available. Get your doubts clarified with the teachers,” the minister said to the students.

The minister asked teachers and officials about the student’s suicide and asked them to build confidence among the wards.