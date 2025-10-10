Cough syrup issue: TN’s swift action prevented possible deaths in other states, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday dismissed the allegations made by the Madhya Pradesh government against Tamil Nadu and said the State's prompt and decisive action on the contaminated cough syrup issue had prevented potential fatalities in several parts of the country.

Speaking to reporters after the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day event held at the Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, the Minister said, "Because of the swift measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government, many possible deaths across different states were averted."

He explained that following the incident involving the "Coldrif" cough syrup, the State's Health Department immediately conducted laboratory tests that revealed Diethylene Glycol (DEG) levels exceeding the permissible limit by 48%.

"We promptly alerted the Madhya Pradesh government and Union Health authorities, even though their officials initially claimed the drug was safe. Tamil Nadu was the first to detect the toxic nature of the syrup and ensured that other states like Odisha and Puducherry were also informed," he said.

He added that the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) had not procured the drug and had immediately banned its private circulation to prevent harm to the public. The manufacturer's operations were suspended within 48 hours of the findings, and the company was ordered to halt production on October 3.

"This shows how effectively our health system responds to crises," he stated.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's pharmaceutical export capacity, the minister said the State exports drugs worth Rs 12,000–15,000 crore every year to nearly 100 countries and houses 397 licensed manufacturing units.

"This is a significant and sensitive issue. It is neither appropriate nor civilised to politicise it for public debate. The Leader of the Opposition should realise this, " he remarked.

He also pointed out that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports from 2015 to 2021 mention lapses for which the then Chief Minister and current Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami must be answerable.

Subramanian added that the episode reflects Tamil Nadu's proactive governance and its commitment to protecting public health, not only within the State but across the nation.