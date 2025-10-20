Cost keeps non-green crackers afloat in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As the State government urges the public to choose environment-friendly ‘green crackers’ this Deepavali, the on-ground reality reveals a mixed picture, especially beyond Chennai. Traders and consumers say cost continues to dictate buying patterns, leaving non-green varieties still very much in play.

In Chennai, most sellers insist that they stock and sell only NEERI-approved green crackers, in line with state advisories.

Yet, on closer look, small children’s crackers colloquially called ‘pop-pop’ are visibly available. These are mostly Chinese-made, traders admit. “There’s no Indian alternative for such items. These are small, low-cost crackers meant for kids, and we depend on these products,” said a retailer in KK Nagar. “People with small children or limited budgets always ask for them.”

Some sellers admit that budget also influences customer choice. “Non-green crackers are almost half the price,” said a trader in Ashok Pillar. “For example, a 10,000-wala in green is around Rs 7,800, while a regular one sells for about Rs 5,000. Families look for value boxes or cheaper sets.”

Beyond the city, the shift toward green crackers is even slower. “We usually buy two gift boxes for our sons. The bigger ones look festive, and we choose what fits the budget,” said Dinakaran, a resident of Gobichettypalayam.

Traders from western Tamil Nadu echo the same. “In Erode, we have equal or even more stock of brands that claim to sell green crackers, but as you move to smaller towns, sellers prefer less costly goods,” said a wholesale dealer.

Another retailer from Kavundhapadi, Aarokkiyasamy, added, “In rural areas, price decides everything. No one wants to pay double for a one-day celebration.”

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the State government have issued advisories urging people to celebrate a noiseless and smoke-free Deepavali. While the state has not banned non-green crackers, it continues to promote certified NEERI-approved ones as part of a gradual shift.

The State government has also restricted bursting hours to two one-hour slots: 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm to limit noise and air pollution.

The Supreme Court, earlier this month, reiterated that only NEERI-approved formulations could be sold and that non-green or barium-based crackers remain banned nationwide.