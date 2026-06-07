Corruption systematically being eliminated across all departments: TN minister Arunraj

Chairing a review meeting on development works at the Tirupur District Collectorate, the minister, in the presence of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan and Animal Husbandry Minister S Kamali, said the government’s focus is on delivering a clean, efficient and corruption-free administration.

He said bureaucrats play a key role in public service delivery and must uphold integrity in their functioning. “The public can clearly see the difference in the way departments are functioning,” he added.

“The government is committed to transparent and honest governance. Corruption and bribery are being systematically eliminated across all departments,” Arunraj said.