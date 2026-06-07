Corruption systematically being eliminated across all departments: TN minister Arunraj

COIMBATORE: Health Minister KG Arunraj on Sunday said corruption and bribery are being systematically eliminated across all government departments under the present administration, which is committed to ensuring transparent governance.
Chairing a review meeting on development works at the Tirupur District Collectorate, the minister, in the presence of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan and Animal Husbandry Minister S Kamali, said the government’s focus is on delivering a clean, efficient and corruption-free administration.
He said bureaucrats play a key role in public service delivery and must uphold integrity in their functioning. “The public can clearly see the difference in the way departments are functioning,” he added.
“The government is committed to transparent and honest governance. Corruption and bribery are being systematically eliminated across all departments,” Arunraj said.
Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that a Chennai-based firm has been engaged to address the issue of accumulated textile dye waste in Tirupur district. The clean-up process will be carried out in coordination with dyeing unit owners after joint inspection, he said.
Animal Husbandry Minister S Kamali said compensation would be provided for livestock deaths caused by stray dog attacks. She also said steps are being taken to control the stray dog population in the district.