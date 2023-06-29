Corruption charges: DVAC sleuths search house of Namakkal police SI

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Wednesday raided the house of a sub-inspector (SI) and those of his relatives in Namakkal over corruption charges.



Sources said, T Boopathy, 42, an SI in Namakkal police station has been residing with his family in the Thirunagar area on Namakkal-Mohanur Road.



A DVAC team led by DSP Subashini searched his house, as well as the house of his father Thangavelu, father-in-law Sengodan alias Subramani and a lodge on Salem Road.



While serving in Rasipuram police station in 2018, A Jeyarajan, a financier from Pachudayampalayam lodged a complaint against one E Atrin Bosco of Rasipuram of cheating him of Rs 30 lakh.



Police said Bosco took Rs 17.2 lakh promising a government job for Jeyarajan’s son and his brother’s son. He also received a loan of Rs 13 lakh from Jeyarajan by pledging the documents of his two cars and some documents.



Then, Bosco moved to Dindigul and also refused to repay the amount. When Jeyarajan raised a complaint, the SI demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and received Rs 2 lakh initially to recover the entire amount of Rs 30 lakh. Further, the cop also received a bribe from Bosco for not initiating any action against him.



Based on a complaint, the DVAC sleuths registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and held searches. An official said that Rs 1.74 lakh of unaccounted money and documents were seized from the house of the sub inspector. Further inquiries are on.

