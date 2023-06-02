Coromandel Express accident: TN Min & IAS officers rush to Odisha

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed his deepest condolences for those who lost their lives in the Coromandel Express derailment near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train.

He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Shocked to hear about the accident in Odisha #CoromandelExpress. I immediately contacted the Hon'ble Odisha Chief Minister @Naveen_Odisha and inquired about the accident. The information he gave is disturbing. My deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in the accident." (sic)





The CM added that he has ordered State Transport Minister S S Sivasankar and three IAS officers to rush to Odisha to rescue the Tamils involved in the accident. "I have also ordered to make #Helpline immediately and help," he further added.

As per the latest reports, at least 179 people were injured and around 50 feared dead in the accident. The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, officials said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed State Minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately. Minister and SRC are heading towards the incident place. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, and DG Fire Services have been dispatched to the spot to supervise arrangements for relief operations after the train accident at Bahanaga. Medical colleges and all hospitals in and around Balasore are put on alert. SCBMC alerted too.

3 NDRF units, 4 ODRAF units, and 60 ambulances mobilised, according to the Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner, Odisha.