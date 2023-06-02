Coromandel express derailment: Helpline nos. for 12 stations announced

CHENNAI: Following the tragic derailment of Coromandel Express bound to Chennai that left 100s injured, helplines for 12 railway stations have been announced.

A press release has put out the helpline numbers as follows: Bhadrak - 8455889900, Jajpur Keonjhar Road - 8455889906, Cuttack - 8455889917, Bhubaneswar - 8455889922, Khurda Road - 6370108046, Brahmapur - 89173887241, Balugoan - 9937732169, Palasa - 8978881006, Howrah - 033-26382217, Kharagpur - 8972073925 & 9332392339, Balasore - 8249591559 & 7978418322, Shalimar - 9903370746

On Friday evening, Coromandel Express bound to Chennai was derailed at the Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore. While the number of injured is seeing an exponential rise within a few hours, many are feared dead though official number of casualties is not out yet.





