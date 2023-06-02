Coromandel express derailment: Helpline nos. for 12 stations announced
On Friday evening, Coromandel Express bound to Chennai was derailed at the Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore. While the number of injured is seeing an exponential rise within a few hours, many are feared dead though official number of casualties is not out yet.
CHENNAI: Following the tragic derailment of Coromandel Express bound to Chennai that left 100s injured, helplines for 12 railway stations have been announced.
A press release has put out the helpline numbers as follows: Bhadrak - 8455889900, Jajpur Keonjhar Road - 8455889906, Cuttack - 8455889917, Bhubaneswar - 8455889922, Khurda Road - 6370108046, Brahmapur - 89173887241, Balugoan - 9937732169, Palasa - 8978881006, Howrah - 033-26382217, Kharagpur - 8972073925 & 9332392339, Balasore - 8249591559 & 7978418322, Shalimar - 9903370746
