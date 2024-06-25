Corning and Optiemus Infracom set up India’s first cover-glass finishing facility in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Corning Incorporated and Optiemus Infracom Ltd broke ground on the Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech) facility here on Tuesday.

BIG Tech will be India’s first facility to produce high-quality, finished cover-glass parts for mobile consumer electronics, helping meet growing manufacturer demand in India. Manufacturing finished cover-glass components domestically is a significant evolution for the industry in India.

“For more than 60 years, Corning has played a vital role in India’s technological development. This joint venture with Optiemus Infracom demonstrates our shared commitment to bringing life-changing innovations to the Indian market – and the world,” said David Velasquez, VP-GM, Corning Gorilla Glass.

On the other hand, Ashok Gupta, executive chairman, Optiemus Infracom, observed, “Our collaboration with Corning exemplifies our shared commitment to driving technological advancements and delivering high-quality products to the market in alignment with the Indian government’s Make in India initiative."

The BIG Tech facility, located at the SIPCOT Pillaipakkam industrial park in the Kanchipuram district, will help strengthen local supply chains and create substantial employment opportunities. The new facility further underscores Corning’s continued investment in India across multiple industries, specifically those aligned with emerging market trends in the region.

“Corning and Optiemus’s decision to establish a facility in Tamil Nadu is a testament to the robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment that the region offers,” stated TRB Rajaa, TN Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce.

“The new facility will create hundreds of job opportunities for our people and significantly contribute to our vision of making the state a global manufacturing powerhouse," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the government was committed to supporting ventures that create job opportunities and drive sustainable economic growth for both the state and the country.

“The ground-breaking for BIG Tech not only marks a significant investment in our state’s industrial capabilities, but also reinforces TN’s position as a hub for innovation and technological advancement," the CM added.