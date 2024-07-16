Coracle services suspended as water flow surges in Cauvery River

COIMBATORE: Coracle services were suspended in Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri following a surge in water flow due to an increase in the discharge of surplus water from Karnataka dams.

As heavy rains pounded the Cauvery catchment areas, the Kabini dam in the neighboring state had reached its maximum reservoir capacity.

“Around 25,000 cusecs of surplus water from Kabini and 556 cusecs from Krishnaraja Sagar dams were released in Cauvery River. Due to an increase in discharge from Karnataka dams, the inflow to Biligundlu, the entry point of River Cauvery into Tamil Nadu surged to 14,000 cusecs,” said an official.

Water realized at Biligundlu has gone up steadily from 4,500 cusecs on Sunday, to 6,000 cusecs on Monday, 6pm and further to 14,000 cusecs at 7pm. As water flow increases, the officials of the central water resources department are constantly monitoring by measuring the inflow at Biligundlu.

The entire quantum of water released by Karnataka dams is expected to reach Biligundlu by early Tuesday morning. As the river remained flooded, Dharmapuri District Collector K Santhi issued an order suspending coracle services.

Giving some reasons to cheer, the water level in Mettur dam is expected to rise due to increased inflow. As on Monday, 8am, the inflow into the dam was at 4,047 cusecs and 1000 cusecs was released for drinking water requirements. The dam’s water storage level stood at 43.22 feet as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Monday, 8am.