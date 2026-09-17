Cops’ remand in Ajith Kumar case extended

MADURAI: Additional District and Sessions Court judge V Dhamodharan on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of the four police personnel arrested in connection with the custodial death of Ajith Kumar at Madapuram till September 29.
The trial court framed charges, including murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against the four accused — former Manamadurai DSP N Shanmugasundaram, inspector SP Ramesh Kumar, special sub-inspector S Sivakumar and head constable G Ilayaraja — on September 10 and remanded them till September 16. Ilayaraja has filed a bail plea. The case relates to the custodial death of Ajith Kumar, who was allegedly assaulted while in police custody. The CBI, which investigated the case, subsequently filed a chargesheet against 10 police personnel.
Meanwhile, the police department suspended three police personnel - Ramesh Kumar, Sivakumar and Ilayarajaon Tuesday. The DSP was already under suspension.