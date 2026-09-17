Cops’ remand in Ajith Kumar case extended

The trial court framed charges, including murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against the four accused — former Manamadurai DSP N Shanmugasundaram, inspector SP Ramesh Kumar, special sub-inspector S Sivakumar and head constable G Ilayaraja — on September 10 and remanded them till September 16. Ilayaraja has filed a bail plea. The case relates to the custodial death of Ajith Kumar, who was allegedly assaulted while in police custody. The CBI, which investigated the case, subsequently filed a chargesheet against 10 police personnel.

Meanwhile, the police department suspended three police personnel - Ramesh Kumar, Sivakumar and Ilayarajaon Tuesday. The DSP was already under suspension.