Cops probing bid to spy, report expected in 2-3 days: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss, on Thursday, said that the police have initiated an investigation into the alleged planting of a spying device at his residence in Thailapuram and is confident of receiving a report within 2-3 days.

Speaking to reporters during his weekly press meet, Ramadoss said a police investigation was underway to identify the persons who had placed the hearing device. Without further explanation of the case, the senior leader added that all details would come to light within the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, he appreciated the DMK government for conducting the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative, but expressed that the scheme should have been launched six months ago.

Commenting on the monsoon preparedness in the State, Ramadoss said that the State is expected to receive higher rainfall this year compared to previous years. "The government should immediately take up the repair of shutters and other mechanical systems.

The State government should also release Rs 1,000 crore without delay to carry out the repair works," he added.

